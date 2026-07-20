Red Sox 11U claim state title, advance to regionals

The Bitterroot Red Sox 11U baseball team won the Cal Ripken Baseball Montana state tournament on Sunday, July 12. The team will represent Montana at the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regionals in Meridian, Idaho on July 22–25. Photo courtesy of the Bitterroot Red Sox.

by Scott Sacry

The Bitterroot Red Sox 11U baseball team won the Cal Ripken Baseball Montana state tournament on Sunday, July 12, by defeating the Helena All-Stars 8-6 in the championship game. The Cal Ripken Baseball state tournament was played in Kalispell on July 9–12, and the Red Sox won all four of their games to claim the title.

“This group of kids are such a pleasure to work with,” said Red Sox 11U head coach Chad Ekin. “There is not a single kid that is difficult to work with.”

As the Montana state champions, the Red Sox will represent Montana at the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regionals in Meridian, Idaho, on July 23–25. The Red Sox play their first game in Meridian against the Lynden Lobos from Washington at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 23. To follow the action go to: mybs.schedulehub.app/c/pnw-cal-regional/d/11u?day=2026-07-23

The Pacific Northwest Region consists of teams from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, and Canada. The regional winner advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in Crown Point, Indiana, on August 6–16.

The Bitterroot Red Sox 11U team plays in the Cal Ripken Baseball division of the Babe Ruth League. Chad Ekin is the head coach, and Eric Sylvester and Jeremy Christian are the assistant coaches.

The club is organizing various fundraisers to help the players afford the trip to regionals. If you’d like to donate, go to www.facebook.com/BitterrootRedSoxBaseball. Access their venmo account @BitterrootRedSoxU11.