Ravalli Co. Planning – floodplain permit application

OG-26-07-256 – LEGAL NOTICE

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to perform maintenance activities upstream of the Etna, Union and Webfoot irrigation intake structure within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The permitted maintenance activities include removing gravel and diverting flow during low flow periods. The maintenance permit is proposed to be valid for 7-years to align with other federal and local permits. The project is located 0.8 miles upstream of Tucker Crossing at the East/West channel split of the Bitterroot River in Section 17, Township 7N, Range 20 W, Ravalli County, on Parcel # 119200. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-26-11).