Ravalli Co. BOH – variance request, Bergerson

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Meeting to receive public comment on a variance requested by Brian C. Bergerson for the Property at 1499 Meridian Road, Victor, Parcel #894600. The applicant is requesting a variance from the requirement of a minimum of 48 inches of natural soil from ground level to seasonal high groundwater level and allow for a new Wastewater Treatment System. Property description: IN NENE INDEX 13, CS #571 PARCEL 4, 4.50 AC.

Information describing the variance request will be available for inspection on August 5, 2026, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department, in the Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton. The public meeting will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Building located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton.The public may comment verbally or in writing, at the meeting or online. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on said variance request.