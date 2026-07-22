By Tom Tunny, Hamilton

Many of us are familiar with the old saying, “Liar, Liar…Pants on Fire”! On the evening of July 16, we had a great example of that saying compliments of President DJT who read through a litany of “suspected” interferences in our recent elections!! No, no… DJT did not speak about the 2016 election which he won nor of the 2024 election which he won because HE WON THEM and there was no question of foreign influence or interference!

He spent his time on the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden “fair and square” after a disastrous four year term by DJT (similar to what we are experiencing again now!!)

As the reader may recall, the Republican Party, led by former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, spearheaded 62 individual cases trying to convince the courts that something was amiss in the 2020 election that DJT lost. Only one of the 62 cases was even allowed to proceed and after a brief hearing that case was also dismissed.

You may also recall the black dye running down Giuliani‘s face while he tried to convince us that the voting machines were part of the scheme!

The real purpose of DJT’s July 16 speech was “to set the table” for the American people to believe that the 2026 and, of course, the 2028 elections will be full of foreign interference.

This will give DJT the excuse to declare a National Emergency and suspend the elections or send his troops (ICE troops) to confiscate the election results from a number of Blue/Democratic-led States.

I tried following DJT’s directions during his speech: go to whitehouse.gov and see the documentation for what he was presenting. For some reason, I was not able to find it. Others said they found it, but that it was so completely redacted (blacked out) that you could not determine anything.

I really don’t know whether DJT is driving the effort or being driven by his White House staff to destroy our democracy, but either way he is the front man going on TV and spewing his lies.

Even the Republican-led Senate, under Senator John Thune of South Dakota, said yesterday that they are not looking backwards but are concentrating on the 2026 midterm elections.

DJT…GIVE IT UP!!