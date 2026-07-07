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Notice to creditors – Goddard

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Daniel Browder, Esq. Browder Law, PLLC 
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J Hamilton, MT 59840 
Telephone: (406) 361-3677 
Facsimile: (406) 361-2999 
Email: browderlawmont@gmail.com 
Attorney for Tiffney Fischer 

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAWN GODDARD, 
Deceased. 

Cause No. DP-2026-80 
Dept. No. 1 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tiffney Fischer has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Tiffney Fischer, return receipt requested, c/o: Browder Law, PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, Montana, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

DATED this 30th day of June, 2026. 

BROWDER LAW, PLLC 
/s/Daniel Browder 
Attorney for Personal Representative

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