Notice to creditors – Dutton

ROSS A. DUTTON

485 Sawtooth Lane

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-2626

Co-Personal Representative

DANIEL D. DUTTON

115 Essex Avenue

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 381-8616

Co-Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOANN K. DUTTON,

Deceased.

Probate No. DP-26-87

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Ross A. Dutton and Daniel D. Dutton, the co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at 485 Sawtooth Lane, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled court.

Dated this 14th day of July, 2026.

/s/ROSS A. DUTTON,

Co-Personal Representative

485 Sawtooth Lane

Hamilton, MT 59840

/s/DANIEL D. DUTTON

Co-Personal Representative

115 Essex Avenue

Hamilton, MT 59840