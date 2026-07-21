Notice to collect property at former Storage of Corvallis

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, if you have any property remaining at 181 Woodside Cutoff Rd. in Corvallis, MT, formerly Storage of Corvallis, you have until August 1, 2026 to collect it or it will be hauled off as surplus scrap. If you have any interest to arrange collecting your property, please call Jay at 406-360-4441 by Thursday, July 30.



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