Notice of hearing – Mendes estate

David J. HagEstad, Esq.
Patricia N. Morse, Esq.
Sara M. Arno, Esq.
HAGESTAD LAW GROUP, P.L.L.C.
2425 W. Central Ave., Ste. 200
Missoula, Montana 59801
Telephone: (406) 203-9303
Facsimile: (406) 888-6040
E-Mail: david@hagestadlaw.com
E-Mail: patricia@hagestadlaw.com
E-Mail: sara@hagestadlaw.com
Attorneys for Petitioner/Personal Representative, Timothy A. Malachinski
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
Probate No. DP-41-2026-0000073-FI
In the Matter of the Estate of: HAROLD GEORGE MENDES,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Timothy A. Malachinski has filed a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative, which may be examined in the office of the Clerk of this Court.
Hearing has been set for virtual appearance at the Courtroom of this Court in Ravalli 20 County, Montana, on the 23rd day of July, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. at which time and place all interested person may appear and object. This notice is being given at least 14 days prior to the date of the 22 hearing, pursuant to Mont. Code Ann. § 72-1-301.
DATED this 22th day of June, 2026.
HAGESTAD LAW GROUP, PLLC
Attorneys for Petitioner/Personal Representative, Timothy A. Malachinski
By: /s/ Patricia N. Morse Patricia N. Morse
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