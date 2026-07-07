Notice of hearing – Mendes estate

David J. HagEstad, Esq.

Patricia N. Morse, Esq.

Sara M. Arno, Esq.

HAGESTAD LAW GROUP, P.L.L.C.

2425 W. Central Ave., Ste. 200

Missoula, Montana 59801

Telephone: (406) 203-9303

Facsimile: (406) 888-6040

E-Mail: david@hagestadlaw.com

E-Mail: patricia@hagestadlaw.com

E-Mail: sara@hagestadlaw.com

Attorneys for Petitioner/Personal Representative, Timothy A. Malachinski

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

Probate No. DP-41-2026-0000073-FI

In the Matter of the Estate of: HAROLD GEORGE MENDES,

Deceased.



NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Timothy A. Malachinski has filed a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs and Appointment of Personal Representative, which may be examined in the office of the Clerk of this Court.

Hearing has been set for virtual appearance at the Courtroom of this Court in Ravalli 20 County, Montana, on the 23rd day of July, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. at which time and place all interested person may appear and object. This notice is being given at least 14 days prior to the date of the 22 hearing, pursuant to Mont. Code Ann. § 72-1-301.

DATED this 22th day of June, 2026.

HAGESTAD LAW GROUP, PLLC

Attorneys for Petitioner/Personal Representative, Timothy A. Malachinski

By: /s/ Patricia N. Morse Patricia N. Morse

