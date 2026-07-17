No rec center in our park!

by Anita John, Hamilton

To those proposing the construction of a large gymnasium in Big Corral Park: I respectfully but strongly oppose this proposal.

Big Corral Park represents one of the last significant pieces of open public land in this area. For many years, this property has remained largely undeveloped, providing valuable space for recreation, community gatherings, family activities, outdoor events, and enjoyment of the natural environment. Once open land is lost to development, it is rarely recovered.

Some Bitterrooters argue that additional indoor athletic space is needed. However, this area already contains numerous facilities dedicated to sports and recreation. These include gymnasiums and athletic facilities at Westview School, Washington School, Hamilton High School, Daly School, the Middle School, local charter schools, Iron Horse Gym, and private athletic facilities such as Canyons Athletic Club. Taxpayers are also currently supporting a multi-million-dollar levy for school facilities and improvements.

The question is not whether athletics are important as they absolutely are. The question is whether a public park should be converted into a private-use facility when alternative locations exist.

The proposal reportedly involves leasing several acres of public parkland for a nominal fee. That raises serious concerns about whether the public is receiving fair value for the use of community-owned property. Public land should be managed for the benefit of all residents, not for the advantage of a select group, regardless of how well-intentioned the project may be.

There are numerous privately owned properties available throughout the valley, including areas along Old Corvallis Road and south of Hamilton, where a facility of this size could be built without sacrificing public parkland. If investors have the resources to construct a state-of-the-art athletic complex, they should also acquire private property for that purpose.

There are also significant infrastructure concerns. Kurtz Lane is already heavily traveled and lacks adequate sidewalks, curb and gutter improvements, and pedestrian safety features. Additional development would increase traffic and place further strain on an area that is already struggling to keep up with growth.

Most importantly, the community has repeatedly expressed support for preserving open space. Residents have consistently elected local officials who promised to protect parks and open lands from unnecessary development. The public should expect those commitments to be honored.

Big Corral Park belongs to the entire community. It should remain a place for picnics, family reunions, outdoor recreation, community events, fundraising activities, walking dogs, and simply enjoying open space. A large permanent gymnasium was not part of the community’s vision for this park, and it should not become part of it now.

I urge county officials and decision-makers to reject this proposal and preserve Big Corral Park as open public land for current and future generations.