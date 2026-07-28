Name change – Miller

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Jana Miller:
Jana Miller,
Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-2026-297
Dept No.: 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jana Lynelle Miller to Jana Lynell Miller-Page. The hearing will be on September 2, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated July 22, 2026.
Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
/s/Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk of Court
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