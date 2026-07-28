Name change – Miller

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Jana Miller:

Jana Miller,

Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-2026-297

Dept No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jana Lynelle Miller to Jana Lynell Miller-Page. The hearing will be on September 2, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated July 22, 2026.

Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

/s/Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk of Court