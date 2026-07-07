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Name change – Frazier

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MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Dakota Riley Frazier:
Dakota Riley Frazier,
Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-2026-271
Dept No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Dakota Riley Frazier to Dakota Riley Burkett. The hearing will be on August 12, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated June 25, 2026.

Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
/s/ Catherine di Gleria, Deputy Clerk of Court

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