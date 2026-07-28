Stevensville – The family of Lydia Bea Gomes, 72, announce her passing on June 23, 2026 at home surrounded by family after a 7 month battle with ovarian cancer.

Lydia was born in Southern California to Bernard and Lydia Weisz who have preceded her in death. She was active playing several sports in school and loved to ski at Mammoth Mountain. She went to college and graduated with a BA in Anthropology. She continued with her passion for archaeology and geology throughout her life.

While in college, she met Danny Gomes and they married June 13, 1976. They were married for 17 years before divorcing and had one child Michelle (Gomes) Christopher. Over 30 years ago, both Lydia and her daughter Michelle moved up to Montana and settled in the Bitterroot Valley. Lydia worked at several banks in the Bitterroot Valley. However, she said her favorite job was caring for the farm animals at White Feather Ranch in Stevensville. A part-time job that she did up to her diagnosis.





Lydia loved animals and adopted/rescued many in her lifetime. She frequently volunteered at spay and neuter clinics with her oldest granddaughter Adleigh. She remained active outdoors tending her garden, hiking, camping, and picking berries. Her indoor pursuits included pottery, basket weaving, and volunteering at her church.

Lydia is survived by her daughter Michelle (Gomes) Christopher, son-in-law Nico Christopher, and her beloved granddaughters Adleigh and Junie Christopher. Along with her sisters Penny Ford, Bernadine Toth, Debbie Weisz, and brother Bernie Weisz.

Memorial donations can be given in her name to Bitterroot Humane Society in Hamilton or ARC Rising in Arlee. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Community Cancer Care and Prevention Center at Community Medical Center for their excellent care and support.

A celebration of Lydia’s life will be held on August 9, 2026 at 3:00 P.M. at Missoula One Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.