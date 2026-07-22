Lets make Creamery Parade ol’ fashion

by Cheryl Burgmeier, Stevensville

The Stevensville Civic Club would like to make the parade on August 8th more eventful for everyone and we are requesting more Tractors, Horses, Wagons, and anything old fashion. Go to the Stevensville Civic Club Facebook page and click on parade, https://creamerypicnic.regfox.com/113th-annual-creamery-picnic-grand-parade-registration, mail your information to Stevensville Civic Club PO Box 676 Stevensville, MT 59870 (Attn: parade), or email me at cherylburgmeier@yahoo.com with your contact information, what your bringing and the length of vehicle or item and/or how many!