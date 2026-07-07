JoAnn King Dutton, 93, of Hamilton, MT passed away from natural causes Saturday, June 20, 2026 at The Remington. She was born December 22, 1932 in Missoula, Montana the daughter of Frank Tripp and Ora King.

JoAnn was raised in Valley Creek near Arlee, Montana and Missoula, MT. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1951. She met her future husband at the Fox movie theater while playing “hooky” from school. On October 6, 1951, she married Allan J. Dutton in Missoula, Montana. Al and Jo were shy of celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary! They lived in Missoula, Kalispell and settled in Hamilton. Sons Ross Allan was born in 1952 and Daniel Dean followed in 1953.

JoAnn had a lifelong passion for dogs and she devoted much of her life to their care and well-being. She worked with a local veterinarian as a dog groomer before opening her own business. She founded RODAN kennels where she bred and raised Miniature Schnauzers and Fox Terriers, while also providing grooming and boarding services. She was a professional dog show judge and her expertise earned her recognition allowing her to travel throughout the United States and internationally including China, South Africa and Australia. JoAnn was a proud member of the 5 Valleys Kennel Club where she shared knowledge and friendship with other dog enthusiasts.

JoAnn also enjoyed travelling with Allan including many cruises, trips to Hawaii, and Nashville to see the Grand Ole Opry.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly Pearson and niece Kathy Pearson Mavity and nephew Scott Pearson. Her husband Allan passed away 2 months ago bringing to a close a remarkable love story that spanned nearly 75 years of marriage. Their family finds comfort in knowing they are together again after a lifetime devoted to one another. JoAnn is survived by sons Ross (Wendy) Dutton and Dan Dutton. Grandchildren Hilary (Carlos) Mendeguia – Drew Briggeman, Amaya Mendeguia; Bryon Dutton; Desiree Dutton (Reed Cole) – Lane, Cierra and Brennan Cole; Alexis Dutton – Mariah Struzynski (Jeremy) Ezrae and Banks, Hayden Hart; and Ashley Christopherson (Dalton) – Reagan and Clark Christopherson. She is also survived by her niece Judy Pearson Gustafson along with many several great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Daly-Leach Chapel on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a luncheon for family and friends in the Daly-Leach Community Room.

Honorary Pallbearers are great-grandchildren Drew Briggeman, Amaya Mendeguia, Lane Cole, Cierra Cole, Brennan Cole, Mariah Struzynski, Hayden Hart, Reagan Christopherson, and Clark Christopherson.