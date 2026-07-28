HAMILTON – James Phillip Farley passed away peacefully at his home in Hamilton, Montana, on July 15 at the age of 79. He was born on March 18, 1947, in Meridian, Texas, to John Phillip and Eleanor Brasher.

Jim spent his earliest years on a Texas goat ranch while his father served in the Navy. Little Jim earned the nickname “Pockets” for all the treasures he found and carried around.

Jim was the oldest of three, having a sister, Stephanie, and brother, John A. The family moved around following the oil field work, finally settling in Corpus Christi, TX. His Dad became a salesman for Baker Oil Tools and his mother went to nursing school. Jim helped support his family through early jobs, including flipping burgers and helping care for his younger siblings.

Jim excelled in school, while seemingly always more interested in the world out the windows. He graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School, continuing on to Southwest Texas University and earning a degree in Industrial Arts.

After college, Jim trained to become a “mud engineer” in the oil field. His career took him to Alaska’s North Slope for over a decade. Forever curious and up for new challenges, in his free time, he guided Kodiak grizzly bear hunts, started the Snowshoe Gun Club, and founded his own gunsmithing business.





Jim met his wife, Starr, through a mutual friend in 1978, and they married eight months later on January 5, 1979. Eager to start a family, their first son, JB, was born in October that same year. They welcomed a son, Douglas, in 1982 and daughter, Jenica, in 1984.

In 1985, the family moved to Emmett, Idaho after purchasing an apple orchard. Jim had a fondness for his early youth experience and wanted the same for his own kids. They added three more children in Idaho: Reagan in 1985, Kristen in 1987, and Britt in 1989. Jim was active in church and, with his love for the outdoors, became a Wood Badge leader for the Boy Scouts. His desire for learning and adventure led him to other occupations and several family moves before settling in Hamilton, Montana in 1998 and finally ‘retiring’ in 2006. Jim found successes in business but also had a famous knack for “buying high and selling low”. Jim loved sports, having played football in high school, and watching his kids and grandkids grow up and play for the Hamilton Broncs was one of his favorite activities.

His insatiable desire to learn and create led Jim to start several companies while in ‘retirement’, ranging from log peeling and wildland firefighting to decorative concrete and a survival prep store. Jim served his community by holding monthly free self-reliance classes for over 13 years.

Jim was known for always following his own path, his endless optimism, and his willingness to serve others, even at his own expense. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Starr Farley, six children, and thirteen grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Daly Leach Chapel in Hamilton on Friday, July 31st, at 11:00 AM. Live streaming will be available and condolences may be left at dalyleachchapel.com.