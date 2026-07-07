In memoriam – July 2026

Marlene K. Porter

Hamilton – Marlene K. Porter, 76, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, June 18, 2026 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.



Joyce Ann (Nitzsche) Weldy

Stevensville – Joyce Ann (Nitzsche) Weldy, 75, went to be with Jesus on June 7th, 2026.

Javen S. Kadrmas

Missoula – Javen S. Kadrmas, 20, of Three Forks, passed away peacefully in the early morning, Thursday, June 4, 2026, with his family by his side, having succumbed to injuries from a motor vehicle accident. In passing he saved countless lives due to being a donor.

Shirley L. Hinrichs

Hamilton – Shirley L. Hinrichs, 74, passed away suddenly in the evening of Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Bitterroot Health, surrounded by her family.

Shana Williams

Superior – Shana Williams, 65, passed away suddenly in the morning of Monday June 29, 2026 at Mineral County Hospital.

Gerhard David Wegan

Florence – Gerhard David Wegan, 82, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2026 at his home. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Charles Lee ‘Chuck’ Jenne, Sr.

Stevensville – Charles Lee “Chuck” Jenne, Sr., 95, passed away June 19, 2026 surrounded by family.

Michael Green

Missoula – Michael Green, 81, of Lolo, passed away in the early morning of Monday June 29, 2026 at St. Patrick Hospital.

William J. Haberman

Victor – William J. Haberman, 78, of Hamilton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday June 24, 2026.

Larry Dale Clawson

Missoula – Larry Dale Clawson, 77, passed away on June 21, 2026 in Missoula.



Sara Lockhart

Stevensville – Sara Lockhart, 47, passed away at home in the early morning of Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with her loving husband at her side.

Ann Harding

Hamilton – Ann Harding, 73, passed away in the early evening of Monday, June 22, 2026 at Beehive Homes in Hamilton, surrounded by her loving family.

William P. Holzer

Missoula – William P. Holzer, 79, of Hamilton passed away peacefully in the morning of Tuesday, June 22, 2026 at Community Medical Center following an extended illness.

Georgianna F. Meehan

Hamilton – Georgianna F. Meehan, 75, passed away peacefully in the evening, with her husband holding her hand, Thursday, June 18, 2026 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula.

Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Hosea

Hamilton – Ronald L. “Ron” Hosea, 91, passed away in the morning, with Dee by his bedside, Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Bitterroot Health in Hamilton.

Corine M. ‘Cory’ Olive

Hamilton – Corine M. “Cory” Olive, 67, passed away peacefully, in the afternoon, Sunday, June 5, 2026, at her home in Hamilton.





Eugene L. Hinrichs

Hamilton – Eugene L. Hinrichs, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, July 4, 2026, at his home in Hamilton.