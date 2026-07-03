How I envision humanity’s future

by Selma Putnam, Hamilton



I see a time when fear has become an old story we tell our grandchildren, and they listen with puzzled faces, unable to imagine a world where people distrusted one another because of borders, beliefs, skin color, or circumstance.

The great forgetting is over.

The great remembering has begun.

Humanity awakens to the simple truth that beneath every face is the same luminous spark, the same divine light looking out through different eyes.

We stop organizing ourselves around separation and begin, organizing ourselves around shared sacredness.

We recognize another sacred life just as precious as our own.

No labels.

No “us” and “them.”

No strangers.

Just Divine human upon Divine human. “I am a divine expression of life itself-

And so are you.”

Not identical.

Not uniform.

Not stripped of culture, heritage, personality, or uniqueness.

Hands linked around the globe, not because we must, but because we delight in one another.

Children grow up knowing wonder instead of worry. They learn the names of birds before they learn the names of enemies. Rivers run clear. Forests sing. Oceans sparkle with life. The Earth is treated not as a possession, but as a beloved garden entrusted to our care.

Technology serves wisdom.Power serves compassion. Knowledge serves life.

No one goes hungry. No one is discarded.No one is invisible.

The abundance of the Earth is shared, and the abundance of the human spirit multiplies beyond measure.

People wake each morning asking not, “How can I get ahead?” but “How can I contribute to this magnificent adventure?”

Art flourishes. Music flourishes. Laughter flourishes.

Elders are honored. Children are cherished. Every life is recognized as a unique note in the symphony of creation.

And perhaps the greatest miracle of all:

Humanity finally discovers that heaven was never a destination waiting beyond the clouds.

It was a possibility waiting within us.

And together, hand in hand, heart to heart, we created it.

Now that’s a future worth getting excited about.