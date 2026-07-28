Help wanted – Special Education Paraeducator

Bitterroot Valley Education Cooperative

Bitterroot Valley Education Cooperative is looking for a Special Education Paraeducator for our preschool located in Stevensville, MT. Successful applicants must demonstrate the ability to support children of all abilities in a structured preschool setting. We are looking for an individual who is patient, dependable, and committed to helping children learn and grow. Applicants should have stamina and enthusiasm needed to keep pace in an active preschool setting.

Position Details: Part-time position, Schedule: Monday–Thursday, Minimum 7.5-hour day (hours may extend depending on bus routes), Starting wage: $17.00 per hour, Benefits: Position qualifies for health insurance coverage, If you are passionate about supporting young learners and making a positive difference in children’s lives, we encourage you to apply.