Hamilton variance request – Troutt

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY OF HAMILTON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Variance Request #2026-02, 100 Sandalwood Court – A request by Seth and Shelby Troutt for a variance from the 20-foot rear yard setback requirement in Title 17 of the Hamilton Municipal Code (HMC) 17.08.100. The applicant is requesting a 17-foot rear yard setback. This request falls under “variances” in HMC Section 17.12.070, which provides a process for Zoning Board of Adjustment review and decision on requests to vary from zoning district standards.

The property is approximately 7,002sqft., and addressed as 100 Sandalwood Court, Hamilton, MT 59840. The property is identified by Ravalli County Tax ID # 610382 and Geocode 13-1468-19-3- 01-70-0000, and is legally described as: Lot 41, Stonegate Meadows, Phase III, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof. The Hamilton Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to take public comment and consider a decision on the variance request on Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:30 PM on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting aenglish@cityofhamilton.net. Comments prior to the hearing may be submitted to the City of Hamilton Planning Department at aenglish@cityofhamilton.net or 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials will be made available on the City of Hamilton website prior to the meetings, and can be obtained by contacting the Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 or aenglish@cityofhamilton.net.