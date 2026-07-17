

by Anne Millbrooke, Bozeman

The journalist Molly Ivins once observed that politicians are goosey. This is an election year when politicians are particularly goosey. So…

Goose ’em!

Goose ’em with your presence at gatherings of people who agree on an issue.

Goose ’em with petitions for a better, freer country.

Goose ’em with your vote.

The U.S. Constitution protects your rights, and mine, to assemble, petition, and vote.

Politics affect you, your life, your future. Politicians need your support. You have power. Use it.

Pick your cause: overturn the Citizens United court decision that says only the rich shall rule, repeal the PATRIOT Act that took away freedoms while not addressing a single cause of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on this country, or protect our public lands held in trust for all our benefit, or protect your state and local water and utility costs from data centers, or fully fund your local school or fire department.

Remember that attack ads are intended to convince you not to vote. Don’t fall for it. Vote.

Goose ’em.

Politicians in office work for you, and all of us. Politicians running for office are campaigning to work for us.

Goose ’em!