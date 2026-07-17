by Tom Tunny, Hamilton

The FIFA World Cup has an honored tradition of upholding the calls by their referees. No interference by outside agents can affect these decisions as good or bad as they may be!

It is said that Mussolini, the Dictator of Italy in the 1930s tried to influence the FIFA judges but was unsuccessful.

Now we have a new wanna-be Dictator, DJT, who has again tried to influence the decision of the FIFA referees. This time, sadly, it worked! A call to his friend at FIFA who awarded DJT the FIFA Peace Prize after the Nobel committee passed him over, turned the tide and allowed the red card player to play in next game.

The red guard player, by the way, is a black “citizen by birth.” His mother‘s flight back to London some 20 years ago was delayed and she was required to stay in New York City. She went into labor and had her baby in a local hospital. Her son therefore, became a citizen by birth… something that DJT recently fought so hard against… but here he is supporting this player against all odds!

Congratulations to the US Soccer Team for a great run! They represented the US well while our President did not!

So many of the positive vibes expressed by our foreign visitors vanished after DJT‘s actions!