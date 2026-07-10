Fiber optic facts

by John Schneeberger, Hamilton

I get many sales pitches tinged with the conspiratorial “what they don’t want you to know”. The “they” being variously big pharma, the insurance industry, the medical establishment, or “the government”. Well, here is something that is a verifiable fact and the “they” that doesn’t want you to know about it is unambiguously the Republicans, especially MAGA Republicans. You have probably noticed lately that there is a lot of fiber optic cable being laid right up to your doorstep, providing a service that I think most want and employing a lot of skilled and probably well-paid people. The Biden Administration’s ARPA recovery bill and the BEAD infrastructure bill is responsible for making this happen. Both bills were adamantly opposed by most Republicans in the US House and Senate. Our entire Montana US Congressional delegation voted “no” on both. I doubt you knew that and few are going to tell you, especially those who don’t want you to know.