Earl Christian, 79, passed away from pneumonia on May 6th at St. Pats Hospital. Earl is survived by his five children: EJ, David, Nicole, Mike, and Annie; his sister, Helen Pope; and his brother, Peter Christian. Earl had many friends throughout his life. He was an incredible artist and musician. Earl worked as a draftsman for Viking Construction for many years. Earl loved music and is leading a band in heaven playing the drums as we speak.
A family celebration of Earl’s life will be July 23rd at 1:00 PM at 602 Main Street, Hamilton. Earl’s wonderful friends are welcomed to come and celebrate Earl’s life.
Earl Christian
Earl Christian, 79, passed away from pneumonia on May 6th at St. Pats Hospital. Earl is survived by his five children: EJ, David, Nicole, Mike, and Annie; his sister, Helen Pope; and his brother, Peter Christian. Earl had many friends throughout his life. He was an incredible artist and musician. Earl worked as a draftsman for Viking Construction for many years. Earl loved music and is leading a band in heaven playing the drums as we speak.
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