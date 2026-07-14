Earl Christian, 79, passed away from pneumonia on May 6th at St. Pats Hospital. Earl is survived by his five children: EJ, David, Nicole, Mike, and Annie; his sister, Helen Pope; and his brother, Peter Christian. Earl had many friends throughout his life. He was an incredible artist and musician. Earl worked as a draftsman for Viking Construction for many years. Earl loved music and is leading a band in heaven playing the drums as we speak.



A family celebration of Earl’s life will be July 23rd at 1:00 PM at 602 Main Street, Hamilton. Earl’s wonderful friends are welcomed to come and celebrate Earl’s life.

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