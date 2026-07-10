Do they really think we are that gullible?

by Doug Hatchimonji, Hamilton

The history of the West is filled with stories of men preying on the hopes and dreams of people, the snake-oil salesman, the land speculator, the bait and switch scammer.

The latest scoundrel is U.S. Critical Materials, Corp., the company committed to excavating the Sheep Creek Mine. The company announced that it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Darby. According to its CEO, the move “demonstrates our commitment in a tangible way. We are investing in Montana, establishing a local presence, and creating opportunities for people to engage directly with our team.”

We’ve seen this public relations playbook before. Expect to see U.S. Critical Materials officers and directors showing-up at community events up and down the Valley, shaking hands and backslapping folks at farmers markets, fund-raisers and fairs. The company will spread cash around, making donations to youth teams and non-profit organizations. Look for U.S Critical Materials on signs and banners at the rodeo grounds, playing fields and community gatherings. The goal – to work their way, like a tapeworm, into our hearts and minds, trying to seduce people to believe the B.S. they are selling.

The harsh reality is this – if you put lipstick on a pig, you’ll still have a pig. U.S. Critical Materials true commitment is to mine tons and tons of rock from Sheep Creek and process it on site or truck those tons of rock down West Fork Road and over Lost Trail Pass to Idaho. The company is “investing in Montana” for the sole purpose of making millions and billions of dollars for its out-of-state and foreign investors. In the end, we will be left with a hole in the ground, wrecked roads, and a fouled and polluted Bitterroot River.

History repeats. Let us never forget or repeat John Prine’s immortal lyrics: “And Daddy, won’t you take me back to Muhlenberg County? Down by the Green River where Paradise lay – Well, I’m sorry my son, but you’re too late in asking – Mister Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away.”