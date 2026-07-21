Victor, Montana – Diana “Kay” Neal, 74, passed away on June 11, 2026. Born in 1952 to Dorothy and John Buker, Kay grew up fully embracing the adventurous life of a Montana ranch girl. From riding horses to embarking on memorable pack trips to Big Creek Lakes, her roots ran deep in the Bitterroot Valley. After graduating from Victor High School, Kay attended Missoula Vo-Tech and went on to build a successful career in the banking industry.



Kay’s greatest adventure began when she met and married the love of her life, Bruce Neal. Together, they shared 54 beautifully happy years of marriage. Early on, Bruce built a log cabin home where they spent decades enjoying the daily wildlife “show” right from their sunroom. Kay lived life with an open, nurturing heart. She loved sailing on Flathead Lake with Bruce, raising “tomato babies” in the greenhouse he built for her, and sewing clothes for the littles in the family.



She leaves behind a legacy of photographs capturing her deep love for wildlife, family, and friends. Her love for connection was evident through her community involvement. She truly enjoyed serving as the secretary for the Big Creek Lakes Reservoir Association, a role that allowed her to visit and swap stories with neighbors. She also treasured her regular get-togethers with the “Lunch Bunch,” a tight-knit group of lifelong friends from her banking days. Later in life, Kay and Bruce traded their sailboat for an RV, exploring the West Coast and taking trips to visit out-of-state loved ones, often with their beloved cat, Tanger, riding shotgun. Kay will always be fondly remembered for her love of music and dancing, but mostly for the warmth she brought into every room.



She is survived and dearly missed by her husband, Bruce Neal; her sister, Patty Buker; Tanger and Mrs. TeeDee (if you know, you know); daughters, Barbara and Jackie; and her five grandchildren. She also leaves behind her nieces, Jacqueline, Clarissa, Yvette, Cristi, and Melody; and her nephews, James, Jerry, David, and John. Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Buker, and her parents, Dorothy and John Buker.



A celebration of Kay’s vibrant life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 15, 2026, at the family ranch (2922 Y5 Ranch Road, Victor, Montana). Please bring your favorite stories to share. Ranch-casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to express sympathy consider making a donation in Kay’s memory to the Victor Senior Center or the Bitterroot Humane Society.

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