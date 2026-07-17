by David Leslie, Corvallis

Maine Democrats had a Graham Platner problem; and Graham Platner has a character problem. Somewhat sorted now; but it calls to mind the old adage: “If someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

Character matters, particularly in the leaders we elect. Their behavior, decisions and policy all reflect their character. One’s beliefs, values and priorities are the stuff of character. No small element is respect; ours for others; for facts and truth; for history and institutions. Is “the glass half-full” , or “half-empty”, or is it okay for me to steal your glass?

Democrats in Maine may wish they could have overlooked their Platner character problem, or rationalize it away; but they couldn’t. Either would reveal a lack of courage; not a good look.

Seems to me that it must be hard to look in the mirror every morning and justify supporting the character dumpster-fire that is Donald J. Trump?