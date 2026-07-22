BREWFEST: craft beer, live music, a community atmosphere

by Mike Hudgins

For more than 30 years, the Bitterroot Brewfest has brought craft beer lovers together each summer, but organizers say the event has grown into something much bigger than a beer tasting.

Photos courtesy Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Set for Saturday, July 25, on the grounds of the Daly Mansion, the annual event has evolved into one of the Bitterroot Valley’s signature summer gatherings, drawing families, friends and visitors from across western Montana for an afternoon of live music, local food and community.

“It started out very, very small,” said Jodi Mitchell, executive director of the Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce. “I think it was just a handful of beer tastings, and it started downtown. Then it just started growing in popularity.”

The first Brewfest was held in 1995 in downtown Hamilton. As attendance grew, organizers found themselves running out of room.

“It just got too big for downtown,” Mitchell said. “Even though downtown is very charming, it just got too cramped for how many people came. Then after COVID, people wanted more space.”

The move to the Daly Mansion grounds provided exactly that. Wide open lawns, mature shade trees and plenty of room have helped reshape the event while maintaining the small-town atmosphere that made it popular in the first place.

The larger venue has also changed the feel of the event. What began primarily as a craft beer festival has evolved into a community gathering where families spread out on the lawn, friends reconnect and visitors can spend the afternoon listening to live music, sampling local food and enjoying the historic setting. Mitchell estimates that many attendees now come as much for the atmosphere as the beer, with families, reunions and birthday celebrations becoming common sights on the Daly Mansion grounds.

More than 60 beers will be available during this year’s Brewfest, along with ciders, seltzers and sour beers. Representatives from many of the participating breweries will be on hand throughout the event, giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about the beers they’re tasting and the people behind them.

Live entertainment begins at 3 p.m. with The Benevolents, followed by The Timber Rattlers from 6 to 9 p.m. More than a dozen food vendors will also be on site, giving visitors plenty of options throughout the afternoon and evening. The event is expected to draw visitors from throughout the Bitterroot Valley and beyond, continuing a tradition that has made Brewfest one of the Chamber’s largest annual community events and a highlight of the valley’s summer calendar.

New for this year is a limited VIP experience. Only 150 commemorative steins will be available, giving ticket holders admission beginning at 2 p.m., an hour before general admission. The early entry gives guests an opportunity to mingle with brewers before larger crowds arrive and before some of the most popular beers run out.

While Brewfest is centered around craft beer, organizers have also put considerable effort into making sure guests can enjoy the event safely and have expanded transportation options to encourage responsible drinking.

Free shuttle service will run throughout Hamilton thanks to sponsorships from Lube Quick and Reliance Auto, with pick-up locations at the Hamilton City parking lot and Hamilton High School. A designated walking and biking route through the Stock Farm property offers a safer alternative to Eastside Highway, and Bitterroot Rides will provide transportation throughout the evening for visitors traveling from elsewhere in the valley.

A free water station will also be available throughout the event. Organizers encourage attendees to stay hydrated and enjoy themselves responsibly.

Photos courtesy Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Admission to the Brewfest grounds is free for anyone who simply wants to enjoy the music, food vendors and atmosphere. Mitchell said only those participating in the beer tasting need to purchase a ticket, allowing families, designated drivers and other visitors to enjoy the event at no cost.

Visitors planning to attend should also note that the Bitterrodders Car Show, held the same weekend, takes place at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, not at the Daly Mansion. Mansion gates will open at 1:30 p.m., and tours of the historic home will be available during Brewfest.

For schedules, ticket information and a complete list of breweries, visit bitterrootbrewfest.com.