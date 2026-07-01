Bitterroot Red Sox recap

Bitterroot Red Sox first baseman Joe Hixon stretching out to make a play. The Red Sox won three games and lost two last week. Photo by Hope Earp.

by Scott Sacry

Red Sox 10, Missoula Mavericks A 0; Red Sox 7, Missoula Mavericks A 8

On Tuesday, June 23, the Red Sox played a doubleheader in Missoula against the Missoula Mavericks A squad. In the first game, the Red Sox won 10-0. Red Sox pitcher Landon “The Beacon” Ekin struck out six batters, allowed four hits, and got the complete game win. From the batter’s box, Ekin went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Also at the plate for the Red Sox, Joe “The Show” Hixon scored three runs on a triple. Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 2 for 4, scored two runs and had two RBIs, and “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Red Sox were defeated 7-8. This was the Red Sox’s first loss of the season. “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Wes “Don’t Smoke the” Potter went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Trevyn “Bringin’ Home the” Bakken went 2 for 3.

Red Sox 6, Missoula Mavericks AA 7

The Red Sox hosted the Missoula Mavericks AA team on Wednesday, June 24, and lost 6-7. The Red Sox led 6-3 heading into the top of the 7th inning, but the Mavericks scored four runs in that inning to get the victory. At the plate for the Red Sox, Bridger “Over Troubled Water” Huddleston went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. “Hey” Jude Widmer went 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 1 for 3, scored a run and had an RBI.

Red Sox 10, Kalispell Lakers A 0; Red Sox 8, Kalispell Lakers A 0

On Sunday, June 28, the Red Sox got back to their winning ways as they hosted the Kalispell Lakers A squad for a doubleheader. In the first game, the Red Sox won 10-0. Red Sox pitcher “The Thrill of the” Chase Wagner got the win, striking out five batters and allowing three hits over five innings. At the plate for the Red Sox, Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick, went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Brady “The Boss” DeMoss went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Joe “The Show” Hixon scored two runs and had an RBI.

In the second game, the Red Sox won 8-0. Red Sox pitcher “Action” Jackson Lubke pitched five scoreless innings, striking out nine batters and allowing three hits. Lubke also had two RBIs as a batter. At the plate for the Red Sox, Brady “The Boss” DeMoss went 2 for 3, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Boedy “Utah, Get Me Two” Tadvick went 2 for 4 and scored two runs, and “Hey” Jude Widmer went 3 for 3 and scored two runs.