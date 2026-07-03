Bitterroot Health dedicates Rachel’s Corner

by John Dowd

Last Thursday, June 25, Bitterroot Health held a dedication ceremony for a woman whose impact spreads far beyond her home hospital. Rachel Khoury’s family, hospital leaders and community supporters gathered to dedicate “Rachel’s Corner,” a cabinet stocked with free comfort items for cancer patients receiving treatment in Bitterroot Health’s infusion center.

Friends, family, patients and Bitterroot Health staff and supporters gather for the dedication of Rachel’s Corner last Thursday. Photo by John Dowd.

After Khoury died last year, her family wanted to continue her work. “We decided to do something to honor her legacy,” said Gina Collins, a member of the Bitterroot Health Foundation Board and cousin of Khoury’s husband, David. Collins said Rachel’s mission was simple: to care for patients when they needed it most.

Khoury, during her own battle with cancer, “assumed ownership” of the self-care corner at the oncology department at St. John’s Health in Jackson, WY. Khoury arranged donations, shopped for items and made sure it was always filled with gifts that could lighten the physical, mental and emotional load brought on by the fight with cancer. These gifts were free to anyone struggling with cancer who needed them.

”I feel like we should be caring for patients when they need care,” said Collins, and sometimes that gets lost in the hospital process.

Rachel’s Corner is located in the waiting area of Bitterroot Health’s infusion center, which opened three years ago. Patients of the department fighting cancer are encouraged to take whatever they need, free of charge.

The cabinet includes blankets, wigs, breast prostheses, lip balm, books, hats, scarves and other comfort items. Community members are encouraged to donate additional supplies to help keep the cabinet stocked.

Collins said larger hospitals often provide similar support through American Cancer Society programs, but much of those resources dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bitterroot Health location is the pilot program for what organizers hope will become a larger effort to establish Rachel’s Corners in rural hospitals throughout Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and beyond. Eventually, Collins said, the family hopes to establish a nonprofit organization to support the expansion.

Even before the dedication, Collins said the response from the community has been overwhelming. ”We’re already receiving a bunch of donations and helping patients,” she said. “It’s a community taking care of our community.” She added that many people are already benefiting from and donating to the corner. When speaking of the Bitterroot Valley community, Collins said, “We have the best people here; they just give and give until they can’t give anymore.”

Rachel’s family said caring for others came naturally to her. “She was so tremendous at caring for other people struggling with cancer,” Collins said, recalling her own bout with cancer, and when Rachel sent a large care package after Collins was diagnosed.

Rachel Khoury. Photo courtesy Bitterroot Health.

Others at Thursday’s dedication described Rachel as a generous gift-giver whose kindness inspired fellow cancer survivors and everyone around her.

David Khoury, Rachel’s husband, traveled from Jackson Hole to attend the ceremony. He said his wife originally created the self-care space at St. John’s Health, where she had worked as a nurse before her diagnosis. After her death, the hospital adopted the program and dedicated the space in her honor. “It helps people know they are not alone,” David said.

The Bitterroot Health Auxiliary will oversee Rachel’s Corner moving forward, ensuring the cabinet remains stocked so patients can continue receiving comfort and support throughout their cancer journey.