Bitterrodders bound for July 25

by Mike Hudgins

For many people, a classic car evokes a memory: the first car they ever drove, the old truck their grandfather taught them to drive a stick in, the car they wished they’d never sold or the muscle car they spent years restoring in the garage.

Photo courtesy of Rocky Munroe of the Bitterrodders Car Club.

Photos courtesy of Rocky Munroe of the Bitterrodders Car Club.

Those memories will be on display Saturday, July 25, when vehicles from across Montana and neighboring states roll into the Ravalli County Fairgrounds for the Bitterrodders’ annual Daly Days Car Show.

Now in its 29th year, the event has become more than a gathering of automotive enthusiasts. The Bitterrodders Car Club is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses proceeds from its events to support local charities, veterans and individuals in need throughout Ravalli County. Since 2023, the club has donated more than $21,000 to local veterans while also supporting organizations such as SAFE, CASA and Loads of Dignity.

“We hold back our operating costs for the year, and everything else we give away,” said Vice President and event organizer Rocky Munroe.

While Munroe has been a member for nine years, he said two founding members remain active today, providing a direct link to the organization’s beginnings. The Daly Days Car Show has changed locations over the years, but its mission has remained the same: bringing together people who love cars while giving back to the community. Next year will mark the Bitterrodders’ 30th anniversary, and Munroe said planning is already underway to make the milestone celebration something special.

The organization has grown considerably in recent years. Following a rebuilding effort in 2023, membership has expanded to more than 100 voting members, making the Bitterrodders one of the state’s largest car clubs. While the club remains rooted in the Bitterroot Valley, members now come from across Montana, Idaho, Washington and other parts of the country, reflecting the club’s continued growth and appeal.

This year’s show marks the second year at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Munroe said the venue has allowed the club to continue expanding the event. With room to spread out on the grass and complete control of the grounds, organizers have added automotive vendors to complement returning favorites such as the swap meet, food vendors and children’s activities, including face painting. Live music by Johnny T’s Time Machine will keep the atmosphere lively throughout the day. The Bitterrodders Daly Days Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Admission is free for spectators, and vehicle registration is $20.

Visitors can expect everything from antique restorations and professionally built show cars to home-built hot rods, muscle cars, classic pickups and works in progress. That variety is part of what makes the show appealing. Some vehicles represent thousands of hours of restoration, while others proudly wear the patina earned through decades on the road. Whether polished to a mirror shine or still waiting for the next round of work in the garage, each reflects the personality and dedication of its owner. One row may feature a beautifully restored classic, while the next showcases a primer-gray project, a custom hot rod or a pickup that’s been in the same family for generations. Participants regularly travel from across Montana, Idaho and Washington, and previous shows have even attracted vehicles from as far away as Virginia and southern Canada.

Awards will be presented in several categories, including Top 10 People’s Choice, Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Work in Progress and Farthest Traveled. The farthest-traveled participant will also receive a gas card to help offset travel expenses. While the trophies recognize craftsmanship and dedication, Munroe said the competition is only part of what keeps people coming back year after year.

“Even if a person isn’t necessarily a car person, they have very fond memories from their childhood of a particular car or type of car,” he said. “This gives the community a chance to come out and walk down memory lane.”

That nostalgia often sparks conversations between owners and spectators as they share stories of first cars, family road trips and years-long restoration projects.

Photos courtesy of Rocky Munroe of the Bitterrodders Car Club.

“Every car that’s there comes with a story,” Munroe said.

Those interested in joining the club can attend its monthly meetings, held the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. at BJ’s Restaurant in Hamilton. Membership applications will also be available during the show, and additional information can be found on the Bitterrodders Car Club Facebook page.