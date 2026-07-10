by William (Bill) Campbell. Conner

Has a disease. Something like cancer, it is detectable by the results. The cause has been successful due to the fact that it presents itself as a religion and has been accepted as such.

The radicals within that group have concealed themselves successfully behind the facade of

Faith in general. The components of that belief were largely unexamined.

That failure is the result of a complex combination of factors. Chief among them is the element of complacency. The blind acceptance of a faith while ignoring analysis of its components denies the importance of that function, promoting the success of that activity. It is what it is.

The cancer reaches vital organs which as a result fail to function–either in part or as a complete failure. The effects are pervasive and with time will prove fatal.

The successes of the past do not offer progress in the presence of neglect as a result of complacency. History supports those who choose to read the message.

America, and all it represents, is at a crucial point in its existence. The afflictions in evidence are those promoted by complacency. In fact, the complacency acts to promote those very factors that threaten its existence.

The abundant proof of this state of affairs is evident in what has become commonplace.

Proof of misplaced complacency is present in the ever increasing failures within government

at all levels–local, state, and national.

America is administering pain remedies to itself while being consumed by an adversary.

It’s time to fix the problem.