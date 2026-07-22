A decision of substance for Montana utility rate payers 

by Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville

Every Northwest Energy (NWE) payer should pay attention to the upcoming merger attempt between NWE and Black Hills Corporation (BHC) South Dakota to become one of the largest utility corporations. Montana’s Public Service Commission represents Montana customers but their decisions have leaned toward approving rate hikes. Governor Greg Gianforte recently suspended Brad Molnar, for one year during one of the most crucial matters before the Commission. Brad was a PSC commissioner, with the most experience and best defender for not approving the merger without guardrails. You can call to support Brad’s return to the PSC and your concerns about the merger.

Why is this all so important you ask? NWE, BHC and our governor, a tech billionaire, supports AI Data Centers. Data centers use unbelievable amounts of water and electricity. If this merger goes through we will pay higher rates similar to when Montana Power was destroyed, all employees let go along with their pensions, and when Montanans had the lowest power rates in the region. Let’s not let this happen again with greedy corporations.

Governor Gianforte’s office: 406-444-3111

PSC Main Number: 406-444-6199

Ask for your message to be delivered to the remaining four PSC Commissioners, Jennifer Fielder, Randy Pinocci, Annie Bukacek, Jeff Welborn.