by Scott Sacry
The rosters for the 2nd annual Montana High School All-Star baseball game were recently announced. The game pits the West All-Stars against the East All-Stars, and will be played on Saturday, August 15, at 3 Legends Field in Butte at 4 p.m.
High school baseball just completed its fourth season as an official high school sport in Montana. In 2026, there were two classifications, Class AA and Class A/B. The Bitterroot Valley teams of Hamilton, Corvallis, Stevensville and Florence all played in Class A/B.
West Roster
The following Bitterroot Valley baseball players made the West All-Star Roster: Wes Potter, catcher, Florence; Joe Hixon, first baseman, Corvallis; Chase Wagner, shortstop, Florence; Maurice Craun, outfield, Corvallis; Brady DeMoss, outfield, Hamilton; Cash Lawrence, pitcher, Hamilton; Jordan Vigil, pitcher, Florence.
Waylon Lendak of Corvallis and Jackson Lubke of Hamilton were chosen as alternates.
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