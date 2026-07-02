Florence pitcher Jordan Vigil was one of many Bitterroot Valley baseball players chosen for the 2nd annual Montana High School All-Star baseball game. The game will be played on Saturday, August 15, in Butte. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

The rosters for the 2nd annual Montana High School All-Star baseball game were recently announced. The game pits the West All-Stars against the East All-Stars, and will be played on Saturday, August 15, at 3 Legends Field in Butte at 4 p.m.

High school baseball just completed its fourth season as an official high school sport in Montana. In 2026, there were two classifications, Class AA and Class A/B. The Bitterroot Valley teams of Hamilton, Corvallis, Stevensville and Florence all played in Class A/B.

West Roster

The following Bitterroot Valley baseball players made the West All-Star Roster: Wes Potter, catcher, Florence; Joe Hixon, first baseman, Corvallis; Chase Wagner, shortstop, Florence; Maurice Craun, outfield, Corvallis; Brady DeMoss, outfield, Hamilton; Cash Lawrence, pitcher, Hamilton; Jordan Vigil, pitcher, Florence.

Waylon Lendak of Corvallis and Jackson Lubke of Hamilton were chosen as alternates.