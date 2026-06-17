What’s crazy now?

by Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville

Every day there is something crazy to stun us. We can’t stop for now the worst policies of this administration but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Here are a few of my concerns:

Entrance Fees to National Parks being funneled to Trump’s DC vanity projects. There is a huge backlog of maintenance for Glacier NP and Yellowstone NP. Montana’s lost fees amount to $230 million going to things like the painted ultra blue reflection pool in the national mall, which has a major underground leak.

November 2025 the House and Senate unanimously passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and President Trump signed it. The totality of files is yet to be released unredacted except for the survivor names. Americans, left and right, want these files released now.

The screwworm, a flesh eating fly larvae has been found in Texas cattle. Guess what happens when a program from the 1960’s is stopped to protect US cattle. Who stopped it? DOGE is why. The young computer geeks Musk sent in every agency did not know the significance of the program which introduced sterile files for years and protected the cattle industry. Now Brooke Rollins, Secretary of the USDA and the GOP want you to believe it was Biden. Stop with the Biden blame game when he is long gone from office.