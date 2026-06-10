by William (Bill) Campbell Conner

The magnitude of the question is soaking in (pun intended).

My first vote was as a Republican and it was for Eisenhower. In the time from that event to present day I have been an active Republican. I have never, in that period of time, missed an opportunity to vote. That act is a privilege created by law and great sacrifice. As Citizens there is a responsibility to vote and I have done so with great pride. We are not Subjects – Yet.

The Gop platform of Montana reads like a mafial manifesto.

The trend toward legislation by adjudication acts to reduce us by rule of law and as such is often deficient in equity. It results in those affected being reduced from Citizen to Subject.

The subject of water rights is exceedingly complex. The extent and complexity are such that it cannot be resolved by presentation in a political format. Such a proposal speaks loudly of the primary motive or proposed intent. It appears to be the same as the proposal to tax small farming activities. It proposes an effort to manipulate circumstance for a great gain for one party at the cost to another. There is no equity.

This platform is of a poor design, executed with deceit and destined to fail.

Where’s the pride in that? What has happened to the GOP that such an activity is proposed? It’s just another indication that the Republicans, like the the Democrats, are racing to failure.

I’m ashamed.