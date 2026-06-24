Victor residents, park board create a weekly market for the people

by John Dowd

Community events are commonplace in the Bitterroot Valley, with over 30 annual events and nearly 400 registered non-profit organizations in the area. However, in an area so known for community gatherings, many believe the community of Victor often comes out a little underserved regarding events.

Nicole Miller, Gina Deschamps and Sheri Jones at the Bitterroot People’s Market last week. Photo by John Dowd.

The community used to have Victor Days, which was recently brought back. However, many in the community wanted to see activities locals could engage with and especially something like a farmers market. According to Gina Deschamps, a number of people commented on a Facebook post about the need for something else in the Victor area.

Deschamps organizes the new Victor Days event and helped bring it back in 2022, after it fizzled out in 2010. She is also on the Victor Park Board, and so several people thought of her during the discussion and reached out to see if she might be able to take the project on.

“Victor really wanted something,” said Deschamps. She added that Stevensville has the Creamery Picnic and their farmers market, Hamilton has the Daly Days and several markets, so Victor residents wanted something of their own that was more regular and in addition to Victor Days. Deschamps and others also mentioned that there are a number of Victor residents who vend at various area markets and events and wanted something more affordable and closer to home.

Deschamps convinced the park board, and she and a few others, including Nicole Miller and Sheri Jones, decided to make something happen. They started a farmers market the first weekend in June, and called it the Bitterroot People’s Market.

According to Deschamps, many have had trouble since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020 and need the extra income. One of the vendors at the new market was Annie Berhauer. She is a Victor resident, and her family has a small farm in the area. They sell beeswax candles, eggs and other crafts they produce from the farm. According to her, a market like this was “something several of us have dreamed of for a number of years.” She and many of the other vendors said they are super grateful for the market and the opportunity it has brought them.

They chose Thursday as the weekly market date to work around other events and to not step on toes. Many of the vendors also attend other Saturday events and go to church on Sunday, so it had to be in the week, and after many people get off work. The Bitterroot People Market is every Thursday over the summer, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market will run from early June to the last week in September, every Thursday except Aug 6, the Thursday before Victor Days.

Last week, the market had 27 vendors and a food truck. Being that this was only the third event, Deschamps was proud. The market nearly tripled the number of vendors since the week prior, and they see it growing even more. There are already around 100 vendors that are part of the online vendor group. The event even brought in new vendors that do not normally do Victor Days or other events.

All the vendors are from the Bitterroot Valley, from Lolo to the Idaho border. Vendors attend when they can, and that, Deschamps explained, is another big draw for them. Vendors are not required to commit to any number of markets throughout the season, which means visitors never know who is going to be there. “That makes it a ton of fun,” said Deschamps. She added that they work to keep from having several of the same types of things being sold at the same market, for variety.

Whitney Weidow, owner of “Whit’s Home Bakery,” with her last products, last Thursday at the Bitterroot People’s Market. Weidow was excited, not just for her own business, but for those in Victor. She said they have needed a local market for a while. Photo by John Dowd.

There are numerous crafts and wares available at the market, including handmade leather work, bread, candles, wood carvings and much more. Deschamps added that it includes a mix of high-end and everyday goods.

Another draw is the cost, which is lower than many of the other area markets for vendors. Deschamps said they did that particularly to help a lot of the local low-income vendors. To vend, it costs $15 for a 10×10 spot. The money goes to the Victor Park Board and people interested can pick up vendor applications at Victor Thrift and More, 406 Bitterroot Properties or reach out through the market’s Facebook: Bitterroot People’s Market.

Jones spoke about what this has meant for the park board. She is the park board treasurer and helps with Victor Days. “This has turned out absolutely amazing,” said Jones. “It’s a great additional income for the park board.” She explained that many locals don’t know that the Victor Park Board also manages the basketball fields in Victor. They do all the groundskeeping and everything on just $17,000 a year. Most of their funding comes from a $10 fund pulled from every household, annually. Because of this, lots of volunteers are what makes things possible. However, they have plans to update the playgrounds and a few other projects.

Deschamps spoke on Victor Days, which will occur August 7 and 8. According to her, “This whole park just comes alive.” She described the event as “respectful” and easy on those that live in the area. Victor Days is over by 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, so, “no loud music all night,” added Deschamps. This year they will be adding “valve racing” on Tudor Street, which will be closed. They will also have the classic truck show and a parade. According to Deschamps, last year they had about 7,000 people come through. Many vendors who do the new Bitterroot Peoples Market will also be at Victor Days, among many others.

Another vendor to speak was Whitney Weidow. She is out of Hamilton, and makes homemade sourdough bread. She vends at other events, and said the extra income really helps. She was surprised at the first Bitterroot People’s Market she attended, where she sold out of all 35 loaves in under an hour. For her, this business “started out as something little. I never thought anybody would buy bread from me,” said Weidow. She uses natural ingredients and avoids over-processed flour. “I try to keep everything simple and clean.” For her, the market has been a boon to the community of Victor and for the greater Bitterroot.

“Personally, I love that we’re bringing people together in a community where they need more of that,” said Weidow.