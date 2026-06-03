Turbo Turtles to benefit SAFE

by John Dowd

It is time again for the Turbo Turtle Race, sponsored by the Soroptimist International of Hamilton. According to Teri Polumsky, a member of the organization, this “beloved event” has been going on for five years and is one of the biggest ways the group supports SAFE (Supporters of Abuse Free Environments).

Carol Hinman, Dominic Farrenkopf and Pat Bogdanski stand in front of the Soroptimist trailer in 2024. Photo courtesy Soroptimist International of Hamilton.

The international club has been around since 1921 and the local branch was started up in 1974. The Soroptimist International is a women’s service club that strives to empower women and girls. To further that mission, the local club started SAFE in 1987 to create a safe place for women in abusive homes to come to escape dangerous and damaging lives.

The Turbo Turtle Race is a way the club can gather support from the community, in an approachable way. According to Polumsky, many fundraisers can be expensive and some are adults only. The club wanted to create a fun community and family event that could meet everyone where they are at. “We’re providing a very fun and easy way for everyone to support SAFE,” said Polumsky.

All proceeds raised during the event go to SAFE to help support these women in need. Polumsky noted, “They are critical to our families and our communities, so we need to support them.”

It is only $20 to adopt a turtle and participants can adopt as many turtles as they want. There are only 500 turtles available, and each entry is paired with a numbered turtle. Because of this limited number, Polumsky said, “Your odds of winning are pretty good,” and participants do not need to be present to win.

She added that the prizes are also impressive, with first place being $1,000, second being $500, third being $250 and even a prize for last place, with that person receiving a $100 Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce gift card. This card works throughout the valley with participating businesses.

Polumsky wanted to thank the Bitterroot Aquatic Center, as well as the Bitterroot Swim Team. “We’re just thrilled the aquatic center is helping us out, and the swim team too,” said Polumsky. The center is allowing the club to use the pool for the race. In the past, the club held the race in the Corvallis canal. However, they believe it to be much safer at the center.

The event will also be taking place at the same time as the Bitterroot Swim Team’s meet, on June 20 and June 21. The Turtle race will take place that Sunday, June 21 and the swim team will take a break from their meet to allow the turtle race to use the pool.

Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf will also be in attendance, dressed as a giant turtle to announce the race, just as he has done in years past.

The Soroptimist club is planning on “blanketing the town in turtles,” said Polumsky. She was not kidding. “We pride ourselves on being part of the community,” she added, saying that they participate in a lot of groups and organizations, as well as events. All the club members are talking about the event, and this year they have 1,000 additional plastic turtles they are handing out and placing around town. These turtles have a business card attached to them displaying information about the race, as well as a QR code to adopt online.

Soroptimist International of Hamilton President Marcia Babowicz helping herd turtles to the finish line in 2025. Photo courtesy Soroptimist International of Hamilton.

Polumsky said they plan to be at First Fridays, the Sapphire Lutheran Summer Concert Series and will have their trailer parked in the SAFE parking lot, all to get the word out about the race.

Interested parties can adopt online at sixamilton.org or talk to any Soroptimist member.