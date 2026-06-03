The grand illusion

by Helen Sabin, Corvallis

Too many voters today know little about the candidates they select for the Legislature. They vote based on emotion, familiar last names, glossy mailers, campaign signs, or placemats at local restaurants – all illusionary and not factual.

One woman told me she planned to vote for Kathy Love simply because of her last name: LOVE. But elections are not popularity contests. They determine the future direction of Montana itself.

Kathy Love showed little “love” for her constituents during the 2025 legislative session. She cast twenty-two NO votes on bills involving property tax relief, education, public safety, agriculture, irrigation, state parks, hunting, and fishing. Those votes hurt her own constituents!

To show her lack of financial skills and her unwillingness to do some research, she said she voted NO on HB 8 because of the proposed funding of a 30-year bond at 3%. She wanted to use the state surplus. The problem? It had already been allocated to other uses. Thus, she had no way to pay for the infrastructure repairs of the Painted Rocks Dam that the DNRC says has critical repairs needed.

Next is Kim Dailey. Some voters say they support her because her husband is a veteran. God bless every veteran who has defended this country. But military service by a spouse does not qualify someone for public office.

During a discussion with this writer, Dailey reportedly stated that military pay would be among the first budget items she would cut because service members “make too much money.” Worse yet, she did not appear to understand that military pay is controlled by the federal government, not the Montana Legislature. Dreams of glory perhaps? Congresswoman Dailey?

Additionally, there is Kenneth Allen, owner of The Office Casino in Hamilton. Allen has faced public questions regarding unpaid property taxes and liens. Those concerns deserve straightforward answers before Bitterrooters hand someone legislative authority over state taxes and finances.

I honor Allen’s military service and volunteer firefighting work, but public office requires accountability and transparency.

Voters should carefully examine all candidates before mailing in ballots. The Bitterroot has better, more experienced alternatives available, including David Bedey SD43, Michele Binkley HD85, and Wayne Rusk HD86.

Montanans deserve legislators who understand policy, respect taxpayers, and are prepared for the responsibilities of office like the three above, not candidates elevated by political machines, glossy marketing, or low-information voting.

Get your ballots in, encourage others to vote, and choose wisely. The future of Montana depends on informed citizens paying attention. We deserve legislators who work for us, not the AFP, the GOP or party bosses in Helena.