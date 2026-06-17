Thank you, Bitterroot Star

by Helen and Marc Sabin, Corvallis

Now that another election season has come and gone, I would like to take a moment to thank the Bitterroot Star for the role it played in keeping the public informed.

In an era when many media outlets are criticized for favoring one viewpoint over another, the Bitterroot Star provided a forum where citizens from across the political spectrum could express their opinions, support their candidates, challenge ideas, and participate in the public discussion. Whether readers agreed or disagreed with the viewpoints expressed, the opportunity for open dialogue is essential to a healthy community and a functioning democracy.

I would also like to commend General Manager Sarah Glass for her leadership and stewardship of the newspaper. Under her guidance, the Star appears to be increasingly focused on the people, issues, events, and concerns that matter most to the residents of Ravalli County. Local journalism serves an important purpose when it reflects the interests of the community it serves, and I believe the paper has made meaningful strides in that direction.

Elections can be contentious, and emotions often run high. Yet throughout the season, the Bitterroot Star provided space for differing voices and viewpoints while helping residents stay informed about issues affecting our valley. That service deserves recognition and appreciation.

Thank you to Sarah Glass and the entire staff of the Bitterroot Star for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving the citizens of Ravalli County.