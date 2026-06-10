Support the RML team

by Doug Hatchimonji Hamilton

As Senator Tim Sheehy targets Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) for an Inspector General investigation, he and we should remember the lesson of NASA’s Apollo 13 – a “successful failure.”

Some of us may have experienced Apollo 13 in real time and others from the Tom Hanks movie of the same name. In April 1970, halfway on its journey to the moon the spacecraft experienced an on-board explosion: “Okay Houston, we’ve had a problem here.” Solving life-threatening problem after problem, the NASA team safely returned its astronauts to Earth. Apollo 13 is called a “successful failure” because the mission is celebrated as a monumental triumph of human ingenuity, crisis management and teamwork.

In May, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirmed two incidents of possible exposure to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever at RML. According to the NIH, “Established procedures for transport, patient care, waste handling, testing and safety were followed by all involved, from lab staff and agency safety and health support to hospital care team and medical specialists. At no time was there any evidence of disease transmission or infection, nor was there ever any risk to staff, caregivers, or the public.” In other words, it was a “successful failure.”

In every field of human endeavor failure happens. RML had a “successful failure”, because the team there knows what it’s doing. Our community ought to recognize, appreciate, support and applaud that rare commodity – competency.

Our community ought to stand against – and vote against – ignorant, irresponsible, headline seeking politicians, like Senator Sheehy’s colleague, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who said, “We need to stop any funding of batty research before it causes another pandemic.”

If they wish to be serious and responsible, Senator Sheehy and Senator Ernst would personally visit RML and meet the people who work there, as I was recently privileged to do during a community liaison meeting. They would learn what professionalism, deep scientific knowledge, competency and an abiding dedication to humanity looks like.

Let’s support our friends and neighbors working at RML and stand against politicians trying to gain more cheap political points.