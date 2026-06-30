Stephen H. Hackney, 82, of Missoula, Montana, set out on his final journey, May 5th, 2026 surrounded by those who loved him. We take comfort in imagining him free from pain—out in the open air he loved, climbing higher trails and taking in Montana’s endless views, with a front-row seat to cheer on the Griz.

Born on July 26,1944, in Long Beach, California, Steve was raised with humble beginnings on the family homestead near Hamilton, Montana. His stepfather, Glen, worked as a packer and guide on the Bitterroot National Forest, while his mother, Virginia, served as a county clerk. Alongside his younger sister, Ruth, Steve learned early the value of hard work, responsibility, and perseverance, helping keep the family operation running. Many of his favorite stories—from horses to mules to mishaps best described as “a comedy of errors”—became legendary. As Steve often said, every day was a rodeo in the making.





Steve attended high school in both Corvallis and Hamilton, where playing football helped shape his competitive spirit, discipline, and lifelong love of athletics. Following graduation, he proudly served in the United States Navy, attending Spanish language school in Pensacola, Florida, and later serving as a radio intercept officer in Caribbean and South Pacific waters.

While he valued his service deeply, Steve liked to joke that reenlisting might have conflicted with hunting season.

A devoted University of Montana Grizzly to his core, Steve graduated from the University of Montana in 1972 and later earned his master’s degree from Terre Haute University. After returning to Montana, he worked in athletics and the forest industry before being recruited to the University of Montana for his work in athletic operations, despite interest from other collegiate programs, including Montana State, Northern Arizona, and Boise State. His loyalty never wavered. “Who wears blue anyway?”

Steve served as Equipment Manager for the University of Montana from 1981 to 2011, dedicating 30 years to Grizzly Athletics. His work ethic, integrity, and impartial leadership earned the respect of athletes, coaches, and colleagues alike. In 2011, the Hackney Athletic Equipment Center was named in his honor, and in 2018, he became the inaugural recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award. As Steve said at the time, “I loved my years working in Grizzly athletics and made a lot of great friends along the way. I really liked getting to know the athletes, coaches, staff, and administrators. We were family.”

Steve’s greatest pride was his family. He shared 47 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Larae Hackney, and together raised their children, Meghan Hackney and Tyler (Ruth) Hackney, whose childhoods were filled with sporting events and having Dad as their coach.

Off the field, Steve was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, biking, riding his Harley, and being the best possible hiking companion in the Montana mountains.

Steve lived by principles of honesty, hustle, and connection. He leaves us with one final Hackism: “The best friendships are built on inappropriate humor, sharp sarcasm, playful shenanigans, brutal honesty, and a beautiful acceptance of it all.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Steve’s Celebration of Life expenses. All proceeds remaining will be donated to the Hackney Equipment Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-of-steve-hack-hackney.

You are invited to Celebrate the life of “Hack” on August 7th, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Adam Center’s Selvig Court at the University of Montana.

Following the service, please join us for a reception where we can gather together, share memories, and celebrate the lasting impact his life brought to all of us. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Hackney. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.