Sheep Creek Mine

by Neil Rose Hamilton

Only when the last tree has died, the last river is poisoned, the last fish has died. Then we will realize we can not eat money.

This land is Sacred. Native Americans used Nez Pierce Pass into Idaho and beyond. What do the Hieroglyphics say up Skalkaho and the massive bone pile from curing their meat in Nez Pierce Pass?

This land is Sacred to me. Born and living here 71 years. Hunting, fishing, recreating. My father was stationed at Magruder Ranger Station on the other side of Nez Pierce Pass.

This land is Sacred to our children, my Granddaughter. What will be left to them?

This land is Sacred to God. We just get the opportunity to be on it.

To the richest and millionaires, the Stock Farm, CB Ranch, Triple Creek Ranch, to name just a few, your houses and land will not be worth a Plug Nickel.

We will, all of us, lose for a bunch of rocks.

A danger foreseen is half avoided.