

Stevensville – Ruth Marie Judisch, of Stevensville, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at the age of 95. She was born on October 9, 1930 in Long Beach, CA to John and Esther (Chronister) Bolis.

She was married to Melvin Judisch on October 3, 1947, completed her senior year in high school, and graduated in 1948. In August, 1949 they started their family with the birth of Linda and then Michael in 1952.



Ruth and Mel built a home in Long Beach in 1954 where they raised their family. Ruth worked as a receptionist in her brother-in-law’s medical office for 20 years. They retired to Stevensville in April, 1979, where they built a new home and a country life. Their children and grandchildren loved to come and visit them here! At their country home they had horses, sheep, a goat, turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens, rabbits and, of course, dogs and cats. She planted many beautiful flower gardens all around her house. What started as a pasture became a gorgeous landscaped park.

Ruth enjoyed many things. She sewed many of her own clothes and Linda’s as she was growing up. She was an advisor for Linda’s sorority, enjoyed music and singing at church, and played the violin with her granddaughter. She loved to crochet and spent many evenings making tablecloths, coasters, decorative towel sets, and embellishing lamp shades.

Ruth was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin and daughter Linda.

She is survived by her son Michael (Teresa) Judisch; grandchildren Kenneth Judisch, Carol (David) Orton, Kevin (Markette) Judisch and Kate (Josh) Rodstein; great-grandchildren James Judisch, Ruby and Silas Orton, Michael and Harrison Judisch, and Jake and Alex Rodstein.

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Ruth’s memory to Bitterroot Humane Association, 262 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, Mt 59840, or to a charity meaningful to you. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.