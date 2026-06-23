Rehabilitation of Canyon View Apartments

Sapphire Lutheran Homes, Inc, 501 N 10th St. Hamilton, MT, 406-363-2800, a non-profit organization, hereby notifies all interested persons of Hamilton, MT that we are planning to rehabilitate, Canyon View Apartments, an affordable multi- family senior rental housing complex at 519 N 10th St Hamilton, MT. This complex will consist of 20 one bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units for seniors 55+. This Project will be exempt from property taxes.



An application will be submitted to the Montana Board of Housing for federal Tax Credits financing. You are encouraged to submit comments regarding the need for affordable multi-family rental housing in your area to the Montana Board of Housing, PO Box 200528, Helena, MT 59620-0528; FAX (406) 841-2841, or electronically at https://housing.mt.gov/Contact.

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