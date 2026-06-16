Ravalli Co. Commissioners – budget amendments hearing FY2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BUDGET AMENDMENTS FY2026 RAVALLI COUNTY

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (3rd floor Administrative Center). The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment, review and approve Budget Amendments for Fiscal Year 2026 via Resolutions.

If you would like further information on these amendments, please contact the Commissioner’s Office at the above address, by phone 406-375-6500 or by email: commissioners@rc.mt.gov.