Rapp Family Foundation now accepting grant applications 

The Rapp Family Foundation is in its 35th year of supporting non-profit organizations in Ravalli County. All organizations that have an IRS 501(c)3 letter qualify. Churches are automatically considered 501(c)3 charities, if they meet the criteria required by the IRS and continually adhere to 501(c)3 requirements. Public Schools tax exempt status under 501(c)3 is not required for such organizations to qualify for private foundation grants. Government entities are also eligible to apply.

The Regular Quarterly Grant has a maximum of $5,000. Qualified organizations may request an application by emailing: rappapps2024@gmail.com. The deadline for the return of the completed applications is June 12, 2026. Application questions for 2026 have changed so be sure the application you submit is #06122026.

If you have questions email: rappapps2024@gmail.com.