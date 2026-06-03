by Joseph G. Gallagher Jr., Stevensville

I have lived in Bitterroot Valley , Montana for almost 17 years.

People running for office on the LOCAL and FEDERAL levels are always talking about PROTECTING PUBLIC LAND AND CONSERVATIVE VALUES.

I hardly ever read for the reasons for running for political office things like good jobs, good healthcare, affordable housing, good education, reducing inflation or good roads (have you seen the patch jobs on your roads lately and even on route 93 in the valley).

PLUS HOW WILL THEY ACHIEVE THOSE THINGS FOR THEIR CONSTITUENTS, i.e. WHAT ARE THEIR PLANS, NEVER!!!

These are the things that matter to the public and save them money and pay their bills, feed and clothe their families not protecting public lands and your conservative values.

You can not pay your bills or feed and clothe your families on those esoteric things.

I AM REALLY PUZZLED, AND WHY DO YOU ALL STILL VOTE THESE DO-NOTHING POLITICANS INTO OFFICE PLUS PAYING THEM SALARIES, IN THE CASE OF OUR FEDERAL REPRESENTATIVES OF $174K A YEAR.

I AM REALLY PUZZLED!!!

PEOPLE, YOU HAVE TO WAKE UP BECAUSE YOU ARE SLEEPING.

Many of these people going into those elected position are empty vessels waiting to be filled and WHY??? Ask yourselves WHY???