Hamilton Planning and Zoning Board – public hearing – subdivision regulations

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY OF HAMILTON PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD

The City of Hamilton is proposing to update Title 16 (Subdivision Regulations) of the Hamilton Municipal Code. More information, including a complete draft of the proposed update, is available at www.cityofhamilton.net, by contacting the Hamilton Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 ext. 218, mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net, or visiting Hamilton City Hall at 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

Public Hearing

The City of Hamilton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing to review, take public comment, and consider a recommendation to City Council on the proposed Title 16 (Subdivision Regulations) update on Monday, July 6, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

Open Houses

There will also be two open houses for the public to learn more about, ask questions, and comment on the proposed update. The open houses will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and will be held on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

At the public hearing any member of the public may attend and make comment in person or remotely. Instructions for remote participation are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting aenglish@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Planning and Zoning Board hearing may be submitted to the Planning Department by emailing aenglish@cityofhamilton.net. Comments may also be mailed or delivered in person to City of Hamilton Planning Department, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840.