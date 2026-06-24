by Tom Tunny, Hamilton

In the June 10 edition of the STAR, I posted a letter outlining where America stands in a number of important areas compared to other countries.

It is not enough to point out our failures. We must also suggest ways in which we can improve.

Here are some thoughts I have had on this matter:

1. Citizens should get more involved in government activities. We should know our rights and responsibilities and make our opinions known.

2. Elect local Legislators, US Representatives and US Senators who are more interested in the welfare of their constituents than they are in making money. Most US Senators and Representatives retire much wealthier than when they took office! We should have term limits on these positions.

3. Our government should spend more money on social programs than on the military. The US government spends more on military than all other countries combined! The only country to challenge the US is China and it would be mutually destructive to attack each other.

4. Maintain and strengthen “habeas corpus”. Control ICE! Every resident of the United States, legal or otherwise, has the right to know the charges against them and for their day in court. Get rid of Detention Centers!

5. Expand the Supreme Court! The court is now packed with MAGA conservatives and will be for the next 30 years. We need balance so that all constituencies are represented.

6. Bring back the “voting rights” act. Do we really want to disenfranchise 15% of our American citizens because of the color of their skin?

7. It is like we are back in the 60s and 70s again! As Patti Smith’s song goes, “People have the Power!” We need to use it!