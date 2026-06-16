Pavement preservation work to occur on Eastside Highway

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), along with construction partner Knife River, Inc., will begin a pavement preservation project on Secondary Highway 203 (S 203), commonly known as Eastside Highway, east of Florence.

The project begins half a mile south of the 8 Mile Creek Road roundabout and ends at the intersection with US Highway 93 (US 93).

Improvements include crack sealing the existing surface, applying a new asphalt overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), fog seal, upgraded pavement markings, signage, guardrail, and rumble strips. Work will begin the week of June 22 and be completed by the end of August, weather and other unforeseen factors permitting. This project will extend the service life of the roadway while enhancing safety, quality and drivability.

Crews will pause work for the Fourth of July at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and resume construction activities on Monday, July 6.

Motorists should expect single-lane traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. controlled by flaggers and delays up to 15 minutes. Select work will occur at night between 6:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Please follow all posted signage and reduced speeds through the project area. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.511mt.net/.

The public is encouraged to contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 or email mdtprojectpi@mt.gov with any questions or comments.